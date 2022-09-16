Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Makes New Investment in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,294 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 550.0% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $228.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Bank of America cut their price target on NVIDIA from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price (down previously from $410.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.68.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $129.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.93 billion, a PE ratio of 42.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $127.90 and a 12-month high of $346.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $165.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.98.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 5.25%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

