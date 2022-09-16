IMA Wealth Inc. Sells 2,751 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

IMA Wealth Inc. reduced its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,235 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,751 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 1.0% of IMA Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth $241,000. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 30,402 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,942,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,469,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,604 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $20,001,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forbes J M & Co. LLP grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 69,519 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $20,446,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $285.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on shares of NVIDIA to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $217.00 to $182.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $192.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.68.

NVIDIA Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $129.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $127.90 and a 52 week high of $346.47. The firm has a market cap of $321.93 billion, a PE ratio of 42.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $165.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.98.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.05). NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 5.25%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

