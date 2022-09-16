Stelac Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,749 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 19.1% during the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 12,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in AT&T by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 51,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 18,347 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in AT&T by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 464,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,435,000 after purchasing an additional 37,205 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 67,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.6% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 108,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. 52.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of T stock opened at $16.76 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.62 and a 1-year high of $21.53. The firm has a market cap of $119.43 billion, a PE ratio of 6.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.62%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 40.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. Barclays downgraded shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Tigress Financial cut their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on AT&T to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.78.

AT&T Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.