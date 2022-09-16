EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank cut its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,583 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 5,567 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $17,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EOG. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at $223,000. Burney Co. acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at about $216,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter worth about $2,135,000. Finally, Heritage Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EOG shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on EOG Resources from $173.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America raised shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $146.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.58.

EOG Resources Stock Down 3.3 %

NYSE:EOG opened at $122.56 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.41 and a 52 week high of $147.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $112.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($1.51). EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.89 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous special dividend of $1.00. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.