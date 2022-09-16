Amalgamated Bank Sells 19,009 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 265,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 19,009 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Southern were worth $19,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SO. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Southern during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Southern during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in Southern during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Southern during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Southern

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $1,057,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,406,509.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $1,057,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,406,509.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,411,012. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,000 shares of company stock worth $4,109,655. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Southern Stock Down 2.7 %

SO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Southern from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Southern from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Southern from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Southern from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.67.

Shares of SO opened at $77.29 on Friday. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $60.99 and a 52 week high of $80.57. The firm has a market cap of $82.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.23. Southern had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.77%.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Further Reading

