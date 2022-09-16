PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Holdings Reduced by Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,650 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 4.6% of Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $10,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $2,180,925,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,501,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,326,710,000 after buying an additional 5,454,097 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,810,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,479,022,000 after buying an additional 5,352,721 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,592,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,854,304,000 after buying an additional 1,991,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,691,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,136,000 after buying an additional 1,708,005 shares in the last quarter. 71.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $300,078.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,135,292.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $300,078.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,135,292.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PepsiCo Stock Down 1.7 %

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PEP. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $165.88 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.48 and a 1 year high of $181.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.58. The company has a market capitalization of $228.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.55.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 52.01%. The firm had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.28%.

PepsiCo Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

