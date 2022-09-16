Amalgamated Bank Has $19.44 Million Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,360 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $19,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 533.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,683,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,176,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,899 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $609,222,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,949,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,155,451,000 after purchasing an additional 626,199 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,125,467 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,579,729,000 after purchasing an additional 325,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $176,271,000. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

REGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $625.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $740.00 to $925.00 in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $692.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $625.00 to $851.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $735.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $745.95.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.2 %

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $705.85 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $538.01 and a 1-year high of $754.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $614.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $637.85. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.94 by ($0.17). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.97% and a return on equity of 36.17%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $27.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 36.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In related news, EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 4,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.38, for a total transaction of $3,364,120.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,905,467.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 4,696 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.38, for a total value of $3,364,120.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,905,467.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Neil Stahl sold 23,782 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $612.61, for a total transaction of $14,569,091.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,342,744.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,740 shares of company stock valued at $35,478,694 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Further Reading

