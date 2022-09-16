Amalgamated Bank Sells 14,502 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 202,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,502 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $17,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of D. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 8,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,938,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $309,388,000 after buying an additional 150,944 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 75.2% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 79,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,275,000 after buying an additional 34,293 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,672,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $993,369,000 after buying an additional 376,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on D. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.29.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $80.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.69 and a 200-day moving average of $82.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.37 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.37 and a 12 month high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

