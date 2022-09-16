Amalgamated Bank Has $211.52 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,734 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.7% of Amalgamated Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $211,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. SWS Partners acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $155.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,290.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.05.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $91,003.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,582,754.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $91,003.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,192 shares in the company, valued at $2,582,754.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 44,536 shares of company stock worth $15,729,998. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $103.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.72. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.21 and a 12-month high of $152.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The business had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $27.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

