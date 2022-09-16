Stelac Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DDOG. ICONIQ Capital LLC raised its position in Datadog by 245.4% in the 1st quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 15,791,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,392,003,000 after purchasing an additional 11,219,544 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Datadog in the 4th quarter worth about $360,540,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Datadog by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,641,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,762 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Datadog by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,084,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,716 shares during the period. Finally, Scge Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Datadog in the 1st quarter worth about $111,785,000. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Datadog from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Datadog from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.05.

In related news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.25, for a total transaction of $250,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 200,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,094,912. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Datadog news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.25, for a total value of $1,202,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 209,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,229,652.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.25, for a total transaction of $250,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,094,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 90,146 shares of company stock valued at $9,781,136 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $95.36 on Friday. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.12 and a 52 week high of $199.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.54 and a 200 day moving average of $112.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9,545.55 and a beta of 1.13.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.10. Datadog had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The company had revenue of $406.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Datadog’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

