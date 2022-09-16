Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Takes Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 512 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of V. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $2,740,577,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 33.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,222,170 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,928,211,000 after acquiring an additional 5,527,427 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $1,047,495,000. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,289,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,446,122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 40.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,910,380 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,197,824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830,580 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V opened at $195.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $369.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.91 and a 12 month high of $236.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $207.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 22.12%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

V has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Visa from $284.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.64.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

