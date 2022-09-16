Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Brasada Capital Management LP’s Largest Position

Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,518 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 4.5% of Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $23,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 265 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Pantheon Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,310,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Laraway Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $2,677,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,933 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $23,196,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Price Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $102.91 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.88 and a 12-month high of $151.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $113.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $27.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $153.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $155.50 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $155.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.41.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total value of $2,402,914.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,608 shares in the company, valued at $3,484,117.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $2,402,914.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,484,117.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,658,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,536 shares of company stock worth $15,729,998 in the last quarter. 11.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.