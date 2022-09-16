Peachtree Investment Partners LLC Has $12.79 Million Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Peachtree Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,661 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 5.9% of Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $12,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of V. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,031,301 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,962,374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440,030 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Visa by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,542,114 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $16,154,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,897 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,682,215 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,416,486,000 after acquiring an additional 827,137 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Visa by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,850,411 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,602,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659,845 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Visa by 33.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,222,170 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,928,211,000 after acquiring an additional 5,527,427 shares during the period. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $195.37 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.91 and a 52-week high of $236.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $207.89 and a 200 day moving average of $207.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $369.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 22.12%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on V. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.64.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,277,301.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

