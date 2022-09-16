Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stake Raised by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,253 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $2,740,577,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Visa by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,222,170 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,928,211,000 after purchasing an additional 5,527,427 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $1,047,495,000. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,289,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,446,122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,567,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,910,380 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,197,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830,580 shares in the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $230.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Visa from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays raised their target price on Visa from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.64.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at $33,277,301.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:V opened at $195.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $207.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.91 and a 12-month high of $236.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 22.12%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

