American Trust Invests $1.21 Million in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

American Trust acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 434 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 265 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Pantheon Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC now owns 2,521 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,310,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Laraway Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,677,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,933 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $23,196,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $91,003.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,582,754.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 565 shares in the company, valued at $1,346,575.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $91,003.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,582,754.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,536 shares of company stock valued at $15,729,998. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alphabet Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $132.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.41.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $102.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $113.48 and its 200 day moving average is $119.17. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.88 and a twelve month high of $151.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same period last year, the company posted $27.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.