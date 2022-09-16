Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Makes New Investment in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 204 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $594,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 801 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Laraway Financial Inc bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,027,000. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its stake in Alphabet by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 8,750 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 8,790 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,435,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $91,003.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,192 shares in the company, valued at $2,582,754.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $91,003.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,582,754.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,260 shares in the company, valued at $3,658,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,536 shares of company stock worth $15,729,998. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alphabet Price Performance

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GOOG. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,290.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $103.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.08. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $102.21 and a one year high of $152.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.72.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $27.26 EPS. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

