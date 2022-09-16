J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Acquires 624 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,302 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 378 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 93.1% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 365 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total transaction of $1,275,894.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 1.8 %

COP stock opened at $115.56 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $56.30 and a 52-week high of $124.08. The firm has a market cap of $149.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.31.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.04). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 23.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 14.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 15.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.47.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

