Garde Capital Inc. Reduces Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Garde Capital Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,835 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 0.8% of Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 10,307 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,667,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Bay Rivers Group boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 1,418 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 390 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 40,211 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $111,841,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $312,000. 1.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $2,402,914.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,608 shares in the company, valued at $3,484,117.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,166.74, for a total transaction of $2,402,914.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,484,117.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 3,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,182.62, for a total transaction of $8,368,165.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,676 shares in the company, valued at $27,666,891.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,536 shares of company stock worth $15,729,998 over the last 90 days. 11.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on GOOGL. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.41.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $102.91 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.88 and a 12 month high of $151.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $27.26 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

