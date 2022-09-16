J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $2.16 Million Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,362 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,035 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,805 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $464,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 13,311 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,341,911 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $683,244,000 after purchasing an additional 27,467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AMAT shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $153.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $158.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $197.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.38.

Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

Applied Materials Trading Down 1.9 %

In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $1,294,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 93,169 shares in the company, valued at $8,040,484.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

AMAT stock opened at $88.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.53. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $82.67 and a one year high of $167.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. Applied Materials had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 13.90%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

