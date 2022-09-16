Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Makes New Investment in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 426 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 3.4% during the first quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Target by 3.1% in the first quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 1,524 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Target by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 944 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Menard Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 1.9% during the first quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Target by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at $488,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Target Price Performance

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Target from $161.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Target to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Target from $255.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Target from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.67.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $165.01 on Friday. Target Co. has a one year low of $137.16 and a one year high of $268.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $162.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $75.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.02.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.07 billion. Target had a return on equity of 35.15% and a net margin of 3.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Read More

