Stelac Advisory Services LLC Sells 823 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 63.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 472 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 823 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 7.9% during the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 4,117 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Mathes Company Inc. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 44.7% during the first quarter. Mathes Company Inc. now owns 2,265 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.4% during the first quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,903 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. American Trust lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 8.6% during the first quarter. American Trust now owns 13,781 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peachtree Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,665 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,173,000 after acquiring an additional 4,335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COST shares. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $590.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $525.00 to $579.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $543.00 to $571.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $575.28.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total value of $505,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,019,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.68, for a total value of $156,504.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,711,170.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total value of $505,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,750 shares in the company, valued at $13,019,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 5,300 shares of company stock worth $2,609,904 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $503.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $223.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.65, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $529.65 and its 200 day moving average is $520.98. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $406.51 and a twelve month high of $612.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 28.35%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

