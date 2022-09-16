J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Acquires 558 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,106 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 0.8% of J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SWS Partners bought a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total transaction of $47,666.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 34,799 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total transaction of $4,114,981.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,185,733. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total value of $47,666.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 565 shares in the company, valued at $1,346,575.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,536 shares of company stock worth $15,729,998. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $155.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.05.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $103.90 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.21 and a 1-year high of $152.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $114.29 and a 200-day moving average of $119.72.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The business had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $27.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

