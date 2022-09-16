Ninety One UK Ltd Acquires Shares of 166,433 Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 166,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,567,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Corteva by 7.6% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Corteva by 6.1% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Corteva by 2.2% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,074,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,782,000 after purchasing an additional 22,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in Corteva by 24.3% during the first quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 14,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 2,921 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CTVA shares. Roth Capital raised Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on Corteva from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Argus increased their price target on Corteva from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Corteva to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Corteva from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.60.

Shares of CTVA opened at $62.12 on Friday. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.72 and a 52 week high of $64.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.44 and a 200-day moving average of $57.51.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.17. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Corteva’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is a boost from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.32%.

Corteva declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 13th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

