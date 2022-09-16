Stelac Advisory Services LLC Takes $109,000 Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 835 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 3.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 329,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,816,000 after purchasing an additional 9,996 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 24.2% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 37.7% during the first quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 47.9% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,471 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in International Business Machines by 6.3% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 34,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,465,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

IBM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Societe Generale cut their target price on International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.18.

Shares of IBM opened at $125.49 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $114.56 and a 52 week high of $146.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $132.47 and a 200-day moving average of $132.85.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. The company had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 107.14%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

