Kalos Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,529 Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Zoetis by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 3.9% during the first quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 4.0% during the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $758,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at $4,145,225. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 9,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,744,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,743 shares in the company, valued at $7,153,740. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $758,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,145,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,501 shares of company stock worth $2,949,073. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zoetis Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:ZTS opened at $159.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $74.52 billion, a PE ratio of 36.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $169.99 and a 200 day moving average of $175.17. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.18 and a 1-year high of $249.27.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.03% and a net margin of 26.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ZTS shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.00.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

