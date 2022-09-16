Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Raises Stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 61.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellesley Asset Management purchased a new position in Airbnb during the 1st quarter worth $121,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 39.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Airbnb from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Airbnb from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Airbnb from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.15.

Airbnb Price Performance

Airbnb stock opened at $125.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.71 and a 1 year high of $212.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $112.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.24. The company has a market cap of $81.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.33 and a beta of 1.14.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Airbnb had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 26.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Airbnb news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.32, for a total transaction of $23,830,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,750,101 shares in the company, valued at $262,139,627.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.32, for a total value of $23,830,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,750,101 shares in the company, valued at $262,139,627.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total transaction of $222,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 263,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,493,300.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 845,669 shares of company stock worth $96,323,645 over the last ninety days. 32.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Further Reading

