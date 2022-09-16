Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Acquires New Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,644,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,714,085,000 after acquiring an additional 701,996 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 75,269,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,810,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,246 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,229,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,582,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146,109 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,412,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,763,635,000 after buying an additional 2,209,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,924,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,472,355,000 after buying an additional 421,129 shares in the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total value of $7,705,295.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 66,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,955,124.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total transaction of $2,172,495.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,668,024.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total value of $7,705,295.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 66,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,955,124.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,415 shares of company stock worth $10,241,311 in the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Texas Instruments Stock Down 1.6 %

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TXN shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $190.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.19.

NASDAQ TXN opened at $162.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $170.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $144.46 and a 52 week high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.78% and a return on equity of 64.02%. On average, analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 15th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 50.33%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.