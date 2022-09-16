6,457 Shares in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Purchased by American Trust

American Trust purchased a new position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,457 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,764,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on UNP shares. StockNews.com upgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Union Pacific to $261.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $272.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $235.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $247.22.

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of UNP opened at $218.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $136.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $195.68 and a 1 year high of $278.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.93. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.46%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.