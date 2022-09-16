Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Position Increased by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 477,501 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 16,025 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 0.8% of Amalgamated Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Visa were worth $105,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 1,400.0% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. 81.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE V opened at $195.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $369.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.82, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $207.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.58. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.91 and a 52-week high of $236.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.12%.

V has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $230.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Macquarie lowered their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.64.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total value of $1,758,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,887 shares in the company, valued at $31,237,123.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

