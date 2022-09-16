Stelac Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,855 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 37.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,077 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,855 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 5,959,906 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,321,728,000 after purchasing an additional 33,570 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of Visa by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 67,022 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $14,864,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Offit Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,383 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,077,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,224 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total value of $1,758,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,237,123.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Visa Trading Down 2.0 %

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Visa from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.64.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $195.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $207.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.58. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.91 and a 1 year high of $236.96. The stock has a market cap of $369.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.90.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.12%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

