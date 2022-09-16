Stelac Advisory Services LLC Trims Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,623 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DAL. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 46,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 5,871 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 179,294 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,007,000 after acquiring an additional 7,488 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $600,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 522,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,404,000 after acquiring an additional 16,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 11,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $54.00 to $48.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Argus lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

NYSE DAL opened at $33.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.34 billion, a PE ratio of 36.17 and a beta of 1.18. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.09 and a 52-week high of $46.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.49.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.27). Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 1.43%. The business had revenue of $13.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.07) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Delta Air Lines

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.31 per share, for a total transaction of $293,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,623.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

