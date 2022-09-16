Kalos Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,837 iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 500,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,687,000 after buying an additional 23,487 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 110.7% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 25,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 13,417 shares during the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 49,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 72.0% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 11,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 4,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $74,000.

Shares of SHYG stock opened at $40.87 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.24. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $40.16 and a 12-month high of $45.86.

