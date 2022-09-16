Kalos Management Inc. Sells 2,286 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Kalos Management Inc. reduced its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 74.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 774 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,286 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 550.0% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $129.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $321.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.39, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.11. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $127.90 and a 1 year high of $346.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $165.61 and a 200 day moving average of $189.98.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 5.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NVDA. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on shares of NVIDIA to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.68.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

