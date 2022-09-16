354 Shares in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Purchased by Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 89.8% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. 81.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of PNC opened at $165.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $163.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.85. The stock has a market cap of $67.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.39 and a 12 month high of $228.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 27.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 46.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $172.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI set a $175.00 price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $227.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.78.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 3,500 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.96, for a total transaction of $584,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,159,730.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

