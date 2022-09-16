Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s 2nd Largest Position

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,117,478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 102,071 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 3.6% of Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Apple were worth $369,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 145.8% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 643,206 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $114,214,000 after acquiring an additional 381,507 shares in the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 1,255.6% in the fourth quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 242,191 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $43,006,000 after purchasing an additional 224,325 shares during the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 236.0% in the fourth quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 1,230,010 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $218,501,000 after purchasing an additional 863,888 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP increased its position in shares of Apple by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 13,455 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after buying an additional 3,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 372,252 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $66,101,000 after buying an additional 29,263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on Apple in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $201.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Barclays set a $169.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Apple from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

Apple Stock Down 1.9 %

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,362,241.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AAPL stock opened at $152.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.14, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.23. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.04 and a twelve month high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.97 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.18%.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.