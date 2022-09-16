Kalos Management Inc. Sells 8,253 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Kalos Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 48.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,253 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Pfizer by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 339.3% during the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 67.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $45.94 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.43. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.94 and a 12 month high of $61.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.09. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The business had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.31%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Barclays set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

