Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA Acquires 981 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA boosted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,506 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 981 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up 1.9% of Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,462,079 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $54,152,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446,529 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 177,839,722 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $52,304,441,000 after buying an additional 3,591,440 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,888,133 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $12,287,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505,461 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,279,217,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,269,735 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,347,921,000 after purchasing an additional 243,671 shares during the period. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $129.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $165.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.98. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $127.90 and a one year high of $346.47.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.05). NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.25%.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Fubon Bank cut NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $205.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on NVIDIA from $192.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.68.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

