Kalos Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Kalos Management Inc. cut its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 72.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,938 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 311.3% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 68.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABBV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.35.

AbbVie Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $142.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $251.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.56 and a twelve month high of $175.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 158.41%. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.89%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

