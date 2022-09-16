Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Takes Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,750 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 40.8% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 40.7% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 476.1% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,730 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,909 shares in the last quarter. 38.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on ET. Barclays lifted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, US Capital Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.57.

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

ET stock opened at $12.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.00. Energy Transfer LP has a fifty-two week low of $7.96 and a fifty-two week high of $12.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.85.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $25.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.88 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 11.98%. Analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.65%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is presently 73.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Energy Transfer

In other Energy Transfer news, Director Richard D. Brannon bought 26,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.47 per share, for a total transaction of $246,475.69. Following the transaction, the director now owns 388,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,677,646.09. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard D. Brannon purchased 26,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.47 per share, with a total value of $246,475.69. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 388,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,677,646.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 1,591,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.94 per share, with a total value of $17,406,546.48. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 49,578,477 shares in the company, valued at $542,388,538.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 4,045,866 shares of company stock worth $46,895,136. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

