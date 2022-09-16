Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Has $674,000 Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group decreased its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 84.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,988 shares during the quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 78.8% in the first quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Rovin Capital UT ADV boosted its position in PepsiCo by 13.2% during the first quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 9,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP grew its stake in PepsiCo by 124.6% in the 1st quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 8,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after buying an additional 4,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Trust raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 34,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,761,000 after acquiring an additional 13,334 shares during the period. 71.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.00.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $165.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $173.64 and a 200-day moving average of $170.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $228.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.55. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.48 and a 1-year high of $181.07.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 52.01%. The company had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.28%.

In other news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $300,078.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,135,292.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $300,078.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,135,292.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

