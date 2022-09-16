Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Takes $101,000 Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Progressive by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 35,650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,659,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter worth $462,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 23,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 30,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,198 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 83.1% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 203,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,885,000 after acquiring an additional 92,355 shares during the period. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total value of $402,047.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,042,032.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Trading Down 0.7 %

Progressive Announces Dividend

Shares of Progressive stock opened at $127.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $74.34 billion, a PE ratio of 90.78, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.42. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $89.35 and a 1 year high of $129.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Progressive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $96.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progressive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.08.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

