Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Bought by American Trust

American Trust raised its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 128.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares during the quarter. American Trust’s holdings in AON were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in AON by 7.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,897,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,828,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,671 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of AON by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,037,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,016,842,000 after buying an additional 98,794 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of AON by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,942,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,912,097,000 after buying an additional 4,535,747 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AON by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,879,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,914,489,000 after buying an additional 1,267,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of AON by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,464,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $802,392,000 after buying an additional 121,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on AON from $316.00 to $296.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet cut AON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley cut AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on AON in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $301.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $303.70.

Insider Activity

AON Stock Performance

In other news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $32,190.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 15,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,387,410. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Byron Spruell bought 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $291.72 per share, with a total value of $116,688.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,743 shares in the company, valued at $800,187.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 111 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $32,190.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 15,129 shares in the company, valued at $4,387,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

AON stock opened at $280.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.19 and a beta of 0.90. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $246.21 and a 1 year high of $341.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $285.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $289.63.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. AON had a return on equity of 204.19% and a net margin of 11.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Aon plc will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.14%.

About AON



Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.



