15,557 Shares in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Purchased by American Trust

American Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,148,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,830,325,000 after buying an additional 3,865,185 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,400,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,793,000 after buying an additional 7,610,709 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,066,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,266,000 after buying an additional 588,841 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,467,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,799,000 after buying an additional 452,889 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $685,157,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IVW opened at $63.03 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.28. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $57.62 and a 12 month high of $85.09.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

