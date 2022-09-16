Offit Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 110 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Offit Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,510 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.7% of Offit Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Offit Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $11,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. William Allan LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total transaction of $3,360,889.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.25, for a total value of $999,894.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 498,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,933,291. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,108 shares of company stock valued at $9,736,335 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $126.28 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.26 and a 12-month high of $188.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 113.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group raised their target price on Amazon.com from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays raised their target price on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.61.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

