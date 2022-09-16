American Trust Has $11.49 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

American Trust lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 35.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,523 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 0.8% of American Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. American Trust’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $11,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Lcnb Corp grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 624 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 239 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 6.3% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 861 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,078,069.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 8,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.25, for a total value of $1,122,330.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,212,235. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,108 shares of company stock worth $9,736,335. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $197.50 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.61.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $126.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 113.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.26 and a twelve month high of $188.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

