IMA Wealth Inc. Has $6.07 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,863 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 411 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.4% of IMA Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. IMA Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 177,679 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $579,225,000 after buying an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter. LRT Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $939,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.1% in the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,017,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 57.9% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,555,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 10.6% in the first quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,422,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $16,078,069.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total transaction of $467,120.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,078,069.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.25, for a total value of $999,894.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 498,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,933,291. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,108 shares of company stock worth $9,736,335. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amazon.com Stock Down 1.8 %

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMZN. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Amazon.com to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $187.50 to $141.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Itaú Unibanco initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.61.

AMZN stock opened at $126.28 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $129.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.95. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.26 and a fifty-two week high of $188.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.21, a PEG ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

