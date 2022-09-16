J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $2.45 Million Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,408 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,583,504 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,095,615,000 after buying an additional 4,451,999 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $808,203,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,484,443 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,218,874,000 after buying an additional 600,643 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,795,472 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,102,958,000 after buying an additional 570,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 58.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,298,015 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $428,474,000 after buying an additional 479,032 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 78,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $2,110,318.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 439,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,862,251.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total transaction of $2,788,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now owns 13,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,791,781.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 78,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $2,110,318.31. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 439,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,862,251.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 793,689 shares of company stock worth $23,413,742. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $331.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $329.10 and a 200-day moving average of $321.12. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $277.84 and a 1 year high of $426.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.50, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.36.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.61 by $1.12. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 27.75%. The business had revenue of $11.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $15.02 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 34.18 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 26th were given a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $475.00 to $461.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Barclays dropped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $505.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $415.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $410.79.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.