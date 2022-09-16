Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Purchased by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 114.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,695 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,117 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RSP. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,794,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,703,000 after buying an additional 729,133 shares during the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $250,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 15,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Bickling Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 229,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,174,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $140.15 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $129.56 and a 12 month high of $164.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $143.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.37.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

