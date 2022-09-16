Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 693 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 693 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in AON were worth $20,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AON. McLean Asset Management Corp raised its stake in AON by 4.4% in the first quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in shares of AON by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 3,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of AON by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JT Stratford LLC increased its stake in AON by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AON Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE AON opened at $280.13 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $285.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $289.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $246.21 and a 52-week high of $341.98. The company has a market capitalization of $59.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.19 and a beta of 0.90.

AON Announces Dividend

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.06. AON had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 204.19%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded AON from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $320.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. TheStreet downgraded AON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $301.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of AON from $316.00 to $296.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $303.70.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Byron Spruell bought 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $291.72 per share, with a total value of $116,688.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,743 shares in the company, valued at $800,187.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Byron Spruell purchased 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $291.72 per share, with a total value of $116,688.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,743 shares in the company, valued at $800,187.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $32,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 15,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,387,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AON Company Profile

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

Further Reading

