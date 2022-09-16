Amalgamated Bank Reduces Stock Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Amalgamated Bank cut its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,203 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 15,154 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in American International Group were worth $13,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in American International Group in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in American International Group in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in American International Group by 73.4% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American International Group alerts:

American International Group Stock Up 0.6 %

AIG stock opened at $54.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. American International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $48.40 and a one year high of $65.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.51.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.02). American International Group had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 22.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AIG. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of American International Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at American International Group

In other American International Group news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 17,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $918,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,454,430.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About American International Group

(Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.